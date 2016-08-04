This Olympic Icon Beat Cancer Nearly 20 Years After Making History

You've been very open about your cancer diagnosis and treatment. Can you talk about why it's so important for women to make their health a priority? Even for people who always think, It's never going to happen to me?

"I have been an advocate for women’s health long before I faced my own battle. I want women to know that it’s okay, in fact it’s necessary, to make their health a priority. That might mean a little more sleep or regular exams. It might mean small changes to your diet and exercise regimen.



"We all feel invincible at some point in our lives. People think about Olympians as those who are focused on health and wellness every single day; it’s basically our job. Sometimes it’s a reality check to know that cancer and all the other health issues don’t really care how many gold medals you have. We have to take care of ourselves."

