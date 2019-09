This Olympic Icon Beat Cancer Nearly 20 Years After Making History

If you're old enough to remember, there's one Olympic Games that stands out: The 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. It was filled with iconic moments and major wins for Team U.S.A. across the board. But it's probably best remembered as the summer of the "Magnificent Seven" — the first U.S. women's gymnastics team to win Olympic gold as a team.One of those magnificent gymnasts was Shannon Miller, who also took home an individual gold medal for her performance on the balance beam that summer.Over the span of her career, Miller won a combined total of 16 World Championships and Olympic medals between 1991 and 1996. To this day, she is the most decorated gymnast of all time — male or female. She's also the 10th most decorated Olympian ever.In 2010, Miller revealed that after a routine exam, her gynecologist discovered what he thought was a baseball-sized cyst on one of her ovaries. He told her not to worry, but after months of testing and a procedure to remove it, that cyst turned out to be a malignant germ-cell tumor , which is a rare form of ovarian cancer. Miller then underwent several cycles of chemotherapy between March and May 2011.Five years later, she's cancer-free and raising awareness for young women. Now a mother of two, Miller recently joined cancer survivors across the country to support Extended Stay America's Hotel Keys of Hope , which provides free and discounted room rates to cancer patients traveling to receive treatment.Refinery29 spoke to Miller about her life now, her work raising awareness for young women, and her place in Olympic history.