12 Iconic Moments That Made Us Love The Olympics Forever

It's hard to believe, but the opening ceremony for the 2016 Olympic Games is just a few days away. And that means one thing: Olympic fever is set to take over the world.
It happens like clockwork every two years. From Rio to Rwanda, all anyone can talk about is the Olympic Games. Every television set will be tuned to heats, races, and qualifying competitions to catch the moments we'll never forget.
To get geared up for all the amazing moments to come in Rio this summer, we thought it'd be fun to take a look back at some of the standout, extraordinary moments of the past: the moments that made us cheer, gasp, and believe in something bigger than ourselves.
Click ahead to remember some of the best moments of Olympic glory throughout history. And don't forget to mark your calendar for your favorite events. See the 2016 schedule here.
