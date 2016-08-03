If her confident glare on the September cover of Elle is any indication, Cara Delevingne is ready for next-level fame. In fact, she even poses like she's already a Hollywood icon. However, it's the Suicide Squad star's big reveal that might hold the secret to her beauty and her acting skills.
"For me, yoga's the only way I can really feel things and check how I am," she said. "Because there is always pain somewhere, even if it's completely irrational pain, and it's always good to find it and get it out. If I don't cry pretty much every day I will hold it in, and it will manifest in me in things that are destructive, like my skin."
Giving in to that catharsis was not her habit growing up, however. "I don't think I have ever, ever cried in front of more than one person ever, ever," she said. "Because I grew up in this very 'Emotion is weak, head up, move on, onward and upward' kind of way. Which is not healthy."
While acting alongside Will Smith in Suicide Squad, she saw how things might be different. "Will Smith was telling me he brought up his kids to put their emotions first, and when I heard that, I was just like, 'Oh my God, that sounds like a fairy tale.' Because emotions should be put first. It's the most important thing. No, I'm not going to start crying."
Judging by the way she's recently opened up about her love life, her struggles with depression, and bullying, Delevingne has definitely been putting emotions first.
