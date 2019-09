Giving in to that catharsis was not her habit growing up, however. "I don't think I have ever, ever cried in front of more than one person ever, ever," she said. "Because I grew up in this very 'Emotion is weak, head up, move on, onward and upward' kind of way. Which is not healthy."While acting alongside Will Smith in Suicide Squad, she saw how things might be different. "Will Smith was telling me he brought up his kids to put their emotions first, and when I heard that, I was just like, 'Oh my God, that sounds like a fairy tale.' Because emotions should be put first. It's the most important thing. No, I'm not going to start crying."Judging by the way she's recently opened up about her love life , her struggles with depression , and bullying, Delevingne has definitely been putting emotions first.