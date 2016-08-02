Kendall & Kylie's Music Videos Are Just Like J.D. Salinger Stories (Seriously)

Kendall and Kylie are the youngest and currently the most vital of the Kardashian/Jenner empire. Certainly they’re the loudest, with Kim settling deeper into family life (when she’s not annihilating Taylor Swift’s credibility) and Khloé seeing her talk show go the way of the dodo bird. But did you know they used to make music videos?



They totally did. But only five. They’re like the J.D. Salinger of music videos, basically. Start strong and then fade away. If you’re keeping score, they’re currently in the phase of life where they retire to Massachusetts and carry on inappropriate relationships with young fans. That’s where Tyga comes in.



In keeping with that totally unforced analogy, we’ll be comparing their music videos to J.D. Salinger books and stories.



Tall Girl, which is set to John Legend’s “Green Light” is the Catcher in the Rye. Kendall is walking around on someone else’s shoulders. They’re shrouded in a trench coat, but she’s pretending to be this big adult. Inside, however, she’s just a girl. Just like Holden Caulfield. Don’t investigate that analogy further.



