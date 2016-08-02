Game of Thrones fans have no say in whether their favorite characters live or die in the next episode. It's a sad fact we've all come to accept, one blood bath at a time. But with a new Game of Thrones coloring book, they can exact a little control over what goes down in Westeros. Well, at least the color scheme, and whether or not the White Walkers would look better with glitter.
The upcoming HBO's Game of Thrones Coloring Book isn't the first of its kind starring the people of Winterfell and King's Landing. George R.R. Martin released one last October. It became a New York Times bestseller, probably because so many people had been waiting around, desperate for the chance to add their own dramatic flair to the house crests.
The latest GoT coloring book comprises 60 pages for budding artists to doodle in. It will also feature Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark, and Jon Snow, Entertainment Weekly reports, who were all left out of Martin's coloring book.
HBO's Game of Thrones Coloring Book will be released on November 1, so you've got plenty of time to stock up on crayons.
