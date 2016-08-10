Hey Kelsey,I recently attended my college roomie's wedding, reuniting with another very close college friend who I've lost touch with over the years. When we met freshman year, she was open about the fact that she struggled with eating disorders in high school. She was careful about her food, but always healthy.Now, over 10 years later, she's slimmer than I’ve ever seen her, and seemed downright unhappy. When I tried to ask pointed questions about what's going on in her life (job, relationship, family), she mostly reacted by saying she's got it under control. She's fine. She also spent a lot of the wedding reception running back and forth to the bathroom, which, as an adult I felt silly keeping track of. In the moment, I didn't want to say anything or put her on the spot, but I find myself worrying that maybe she is not okay.Is there any helpful way I can reach out and see if she needs some support? Or, once someone's over 30, are you supposed to just butt out and let them come to you if they need help?Sincerely,Worried Friend