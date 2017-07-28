The simple answer is yes, of course, if you see a friend in trouble, you offer them help. Then there all those complications: Am I the best person to approach her? What if I’m wrong? What if I’m right, but I make things worse? Is this any of my business? The bad news is, no one can answer those questions for you. The good news is, it doesn’t matter. Whether or not you’re the best person to approach her, the universe or the wedding planner seated you near her at the wedding, and now you can’t unsee what you’ve seen. This is your business because you’re the one who noticed, and you’re the one who’s concerned.