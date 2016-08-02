Since The Bachelorette airs after the Bachelorette makes her final pick, she and her winner have to stay out of public together so spoilers don't get out. On Live! with Kelly Tuesday morning, after Monday night's finale, JoJo and Jordan talked about how they managed to be engaged without anyone (or at least anyone but Reality Steve and his readers) knowing.
“We’ve been in hiding," Jordan said, according to Just Jared Jr. "We bounce around every couple of weeks to these safe houses... We’re not allowed to go outside, can’t be in the front yard."
They did make one exception, though, and it involved some creativity. “There was one time she was staying at a hotel in Hollywood, and I kind of threw on a mullet wig and a trucker hat," he said.
"No one knows this," JoJo said of that secret outing. "I’m going to get in trouble." Welp, too late now.
But unless any photos surface of JoJo with a mysterious mulleted man, it looks like they've gotten away with it.
“We’ve been in hiding," Jordan said, according to Just Jared Jr. "We bounce around every couple of weeks to these safe houses... We’re not allowed to go outside, can’t be in the front yard."
They did make one exception, though, and it involved some creativity. “There was one time she was staying at a hotel in Hollywood, and I kind of threw on a mullet wig and a trucker hat," he said.
"No one knows this," JoJo said of that secret outing. "I’m going to get in trouble." Welp, too late now.
But unless any photos surface of JoJo with a mysterious mulleted man, it looks like they've gotten away with it.
Advertisement