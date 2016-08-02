With a starring role in the highly anticipated summer flick Suicide Squad, among high-profile movie gigs this year, Margot Robbie is basically Hollywood royalty. And, as it turns out, she's friends with actual royalty, too. At the premiere for the summer blockbuster, the actress casually mentioned to E! News that she occasionally texts with Prince Harry.
Robbie explained that she met him through her fellow Suicide Squad cast member Cara Delevingne. "They've know each other for years, and we met through friends," Robbie said.
Oh, okay. No big deal.
It sounds like she's intentionally pretty humble about it. "I didn't tell my family," she said. "When I go to see my family, my mom's telling me about Murphy, our dog, and mundane things like that!"
Harry may be a prince, but it's nice to know he's got nothing on the Robbie family dog.
