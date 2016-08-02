Despite his shady ways and creepy tactics, Lord Varys has become one of our favorite characters on Game of Thrones. Westeros' most renowned eunuch is known for his massive network of spies. Not to mention those dramatic capes, his rapport with BFF/frenemy Tyrion Lannister, and his low-key shade.



But the character is perhaps most recognizable by his round, shiny, lovable bald head. In fact, we can't imagine the Spider looking any other way. And yet — AND YET. At San Diego Comic-Con, actor Conleth Hill...well, he let his hair down. And we were SHOCKED.

