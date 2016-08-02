VP Joe Biden Just Married A Same-Sex Couple & It's The Cutest Thing

Is there anything Joe Biden can't do?
In between meeting world leaders and working to end sexual assault on college campuses, the vice president has also been a guest star on two different TV shows — and now he just officiated his first wedding.
On Monday, Biden married Brian Mosteller and Joe Mashie, two longtime White House staffers, at the vice presidential residence.
He tweeted a picture of himself officiating the ceremony, saying he was "proud" of marrying the couple.
His office said that Biden had obtained a temporary certification from the District of Columbia in order to officiate the wedding, BuzzFeed News reported.
In between meeting world leaders and working to end sexual assault on college campuses, the vice president has also been a guest star on two different TV shows — and now he just officiated his first wedding.
On Monday, Biden married Brian Mosteller and Joe Mashie, two longtime White House staffers, at the vice presidential residence.
He tweeted a picture of himself officiating the ceremony, saying he was "proud" of marrying the couple.
His office said that Biden had obtained a temporary certification from the District of Columbia in order to officiate the wedding, BuzzFeed News reported.
Advertisement
Proud to marry Brian and Joe at my house. Couldn't be happier, two longtime White House staffers, two great guys. pic.twitter.com/0om1PT7bKh— Vice President Biden (@VP) August 1, 2016
Now, some people on Twitter want the vice president to officiate their weddings, as well. Same, guys. Same.
how much would it cost to get Joe Biden to officiate my gay wedding at his house https://t.co/Hk7zsTKIjq— grace (@fathercorn) August 2, 2016
I'm gonna make one of those wedding inspiration scrapbooks but every page is just gonna be that photo of joe biden officiating + glitter— Becky (@beckalin) August 2, 2016
Bruh. Joe Biden is ordained? It's settled. He's gotta perform me and Sean's wedding.— Joanna Simkin (@JoannaSimkin) August 2, 2016
if you wave a rainbow flag three times in the mirror, joe biden will show up with an ice cream cake and officiate your gay wedding— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) August 1, 2016
Having Joe Biden officiate my wedding is a dream I never knew I had https://t.co/Qm9za96Tnt— Mary (@MaryBurnss) August 2, 2016
Advertisement