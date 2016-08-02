Story from US News

VP Joe Biden Just Married A Same-Sex Couple & It's The Cutest Thing

Andrea González-Ramírez
Is there anything Joe Biden can't do?

In between meeting world leaders and working to end sexual assault on college campuses, the vice president has also been a guest star on two different TV shows — and now he just officiated his first wedding.

On Monday, Biden married Brian Mosteller and Joe Mashie, two longtime White House staffers, at the vice presidential residence.

He tweeted a picture of himself officiating the ceremony, saying he was "proud" of marrying the couple.

His office said that Biden had obtained a temporary certification from the District of Columbia in order to officiate the wedding, BuzzFeed News reported.
Now, some people on Twitter want the vice president to officiate their weddings, as well. Same, guys. Same.
