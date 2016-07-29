Looks like Joe Biden has chosen his post-vice presidential career: actor.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the VP is set to guest-star as himself on an upcoming episode of popular crime drama Law & Order: SVU. He will be applauding both the Special Victims Unit and Lieutenant Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on her work clearing out the New York City rape kit backlog.
This is a case of art imitating life, as back in June Biden and Hargitay spoke at the White House's United State of Women Summit about sexual violence against women and the rape kit backlog in the nation.
Hargitay is an avid advocate for survivors of sexual assault; she doesn't just play one on TV. Her charity, the Joyful Heart Foundation, has been up and running since 2004, and Biden was previously honored by the organization for his work in fighting domestic violence.
Biden's SVU appearance won't be the first time America's kooky uncle has graced the small screen. He has also made a cameo as himself on Amy Poehler's Parks and Recreation.
Good to know everybody's favorite detective will finally be getting the recognition she deserves.
Check out Law & Order: SVU when it returns for its 18th season Wednesday, September 21, at 9 p.m. ET.
