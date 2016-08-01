In the decade since The Hills first premiered, Lauren Conrad has had plenty of time to contemplate her highs and lows as a reality star. On the eve of the anniversary special, L.C. told People about what she considers to be her most embarrassing Hills moment.
"One that was really hard to watch was my first on-camera kiss with Brody [Jenner]," Conrad told the magazine. "The producers were like, 'We know you've kissed off camera, we need to see it on camera.' I agreed to it, but it was just so uncomfortable."
Conrad told People that the kiss was embarrassing in the moment, and still leaves her wary today.
"I wanted to die," she said. "I still get idiot shivers when I watch it."
Conrad, 30, left The Hills in 2009, but will return for the show's August 2 special episode.
"One that was really hard to watch was my first on-camera kiss with Brody [Jenner]," Conrad told the magazine. "The producers were like, 'We know you've kissed off camera, we need to see it on camera.' I agreed to it, but it was just so uncomfortable."
Conrad told People that the kiss was embarrassing in the moment, and still leaves her wary today.
"I wanted to die," she said. "I still get idiot shivers when I watch it."
Conrad, 30, left The Hills in 2009, but will return for the show's August 2 special episode.
Advertisement