Ikea is known for providing some of the coolest, cutest, most innovative, and affordable home products on the market. And the items in the company's forthcoming 2017 catalog are no exception. The catalog won't be officially released until August 8, but in it you’ll find swoon-worthy storage systems and decoration sets that add personal and adorable flair to any space. But among the most unexpected and remarkable new products is the Sunnersta Mini-Kitchen.
The mini-kitchen is, as the name suggests, tiny, but it has everything you need for basic tasks. With space for a cooktop, mini-fridge, and included sink, the compact kitchen allows you to cook, clean, and store. For those of us who stress about how to prepare meals in our tiny, cramped apartments, this may be the ideal solution.
Designer Henrik Preutz wrote in the catalog, "With Sunnersta mini-kitchen I want to encourage a creative and playful feeling about cooking. Create an open and welcoming kitchen even if your living space is small, a simple kitchen area in the office or a practical solution when renovating.” Genius. The mini-kitchen only costs $112, and for added storage you can also purchase the Sunnersta cart for just $29.99. So skip the kitchen anxiety and go for a fun and fundamental food-prep space with Sunnersta. (Elle Decor)
