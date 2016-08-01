Maddie Ziegler Is The Author You Didn't Know You Wanted

Maddie Ziegler is shaping up to be a jack of all trades. Already an accomplished dancer at 13, she's kicking off a film career this September, appearing in The Book of Henry. And now, Ziegler is moving on to literary pursuits.
Her first published work will be a memoir titled The Maddie Diaries, as People reports. Ziegler will follow that with three middle-grade novels. The trilogy will follow a pre-teen in the world of competitive dance.
Ziegler certainly isn't the first young star to pen books for teens. Hilary Duff released her Elixir trilogy, and Glee's Chris Colfer just published the fifth novel in his The Land of Stories series.
The Maddie Diaries will be released in March 2017.
