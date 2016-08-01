Miss Teen USA Karlie Hay Won't Lose Her Title Over Tweets

That crown's not going anywhere.
The Miss Universe Organization is standing by newly crowned Miss Teen USA Karlie Hay following outrage over a series of racially insensitive tweets sent from her account. Hay, who won the title on Saturday, July 30, used disparaging slurs in tweets dating back to 2013 and 2014. On Sunday, she issued an apology for her language.
The Miss Universe Organization expressed support for the teen in a statement sent to Refinery29.
"The language Karlie Hay used is unacceptable at any age and in no way reflects the values of The Miss Universe Organisation," the statement reads. "As Karlie stated, she was in a different place in her life and made a serious mistake she regrets and for which she sincerely apologizes. Karlie learned many lessons through those personal struggles that reshaped her life and values. We as an organization are committed to supporting her continued growth."
