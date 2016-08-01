We Played Truth-Or-Dare Jenga With YouTube Star Connor Franta

There's no way Refinery29 was going to head to VidCon 2016 and miss a chance to hang out with Connor Franta. Heads up: He's super good at giving advice!
This YouTube star, best-selling author, coffee connoisseur, and all-around good human took his turn in the Refinery29 FunHouse — a place where questions are asked, challenges are given, and doughnuts are the only acceptable food group. (Doughnuts and sour spray candy.)
Not only is this guy fully caffeinated by his own coffee brand, he even launched a clothing line this summer. Common Culture is all about highly creative products with functionality. This is one seriously busy guy.
Watch as Lucie and Connor take turns playing truth-or-dare Jenga. Plus, they answer the important questions in life, like: What do you do about itchy nipples?
