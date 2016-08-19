A true artist would never look at Michelangelo's David and think, You know what? I think I can improve on that. No writer would try to take another stab at Catcher in the Rye. And yet, Hollywood seems hell-bent on churning out one movie remake after another. They're not films. They're refried beans.
Okay, so the all-female Ghostbusters reboot was great. We liked Jurassic World. There have been exceptions. Still, we can't resist shaking our fist in protest every time we read that Dirty Dancing is getting remade, or that Channing Tatum is playing a merman in a new take on Splash. With all due respect to Chan, he is the emperor of reheating movies in the microwave. 21 Jump Street? A Ghostbusters reboot of his own? Splash? Dude can't Netflix and chill without getting his agent on the phone.
As Ben-Hur hits theaters August 19 and The Magnificent Seven press tour gets underway, we'd like to issue a warning to Hollywood: Touch these classic films and we'll revolt. (Did that sound menacing?)
