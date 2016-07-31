Judge Apologizes To Woman Who Was Denied Pants In Jail

Never again doubt that the treatment of inmates depicted on Orange Is The New Black is based on real life. A woman who had been jailed for three days in Louisville, KY, told the court that she had been denied pants and feminine hygiene products by Metro Corrections, according to local news station WDRB.
"Excuse me? This is outrageous. Is this for real?" Judge Amber Wolf said upon hearing this from the defense attorney. The entire exchange was captured on video via the court cameras. Wolf continued, "Am I in the Twilight Zone? What is happening?"
The defendant was wearing her own pair of shorts, which were entirely covered by her long shirt, making it look like she wasn't wearing any pants at all. Outraged by this woman's treatment, Wolf paused the proceedings to get out her cell phone and call the jail.
The explanation from corrections facility spokesperson Steve Durham is that inmates do not receive uniforms upon immediate arrival, particularly not within the first 72 hours. But Deputy Director Dwayne Clark, who brought her a jumpsuit during the hearing, told the judge that "dressed as she was," she should have been given something more to wear.
Neither had any excuse for the denial of feminine hygiene products, though, and Durham told WDRB he would look into it.
The woman had been arrested for not completing a diversion course that was part of her sentencing from a shoplifting charge. After this ordeal, Wolf released her with time served and a $100 fine.
"This is completely inhumane and unacceptable," Wolf told the woman. "I'm sorry you had to go through this."
