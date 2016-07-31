Judge Apologizes To Woman Who Was Denied Pants In Jail

The explanation from corrections facility spokesperson Steve Durham is that inmates do not receive uniforms upon immediate arrival, particularly not within the first 72 hours. But Deputy Director Dwayne Clark, who brought her a jumpsuit during the hearing, told the judge that "dressed as she was," she should have been given something more to wear.



Neither had any excuse for the denial of feminine hygiene products, though, and Durham told WDRB he would look into it.



The woman had been arrested for not completing a diversion course that was part of her sentencing from a shoplifting charge. After this ordeal, Wolf released her with time served and a $100 fine.



"This is completely inhumane and unacceptable," Wolf told the woman. "I'm sorry you had to go through this."

