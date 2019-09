Judge Apologises To Woman Who Was Denied Trousers In Jail

Never again doubt that the treatment of inmates depicted on Orange Is The New Black is based on real life. A woman who had been jailed for three days in Louisville, KY, told the court that she had been denied trousers and feminine hygiene products by Metro Corrections, according to local news station WDRB "Excuse me? This is outrageous. Is this for real?" Judge Amber Wolf said upon hearing this from the defence attorney. The entire exchange was captured on video via the court cameras. Wolf continued, "Am I in the Twilight Zone? What is happening?"The defendant was wearing her own pair of shorts, which were entirely covered by her long shirt, making it look like she wasn't wearing any trousers at all. Outraged by this woman's treatment, Wolf paused the proceedings to get out her cell phone and call the jail.