This Real-Life Levitating Cup Is MAGIC (& You Can Buy It)

The butterbeer and chocolate frogs at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter make Hogsmeade feel slightly more real, but in no way approximate the actual magic of the Harry Potter books. And while there are certain modern inventions that mimic those found in J.K. Rowling's fantastical universe, the truth is that nothing in the real world actually feels like it's had a spell cast upon it. Until now, that is.
The LevitatingCUP is a current Kickstarter Project that looks as though Hermione has pointed her wand and gone all Wingardium Leviosa (er — Levi-o-sa) on it. The cup, which is a little over halfway towards its $50,000 Kickstarter goal, actually floats in the air.
Let us explain: The whole thing works thanks to magnets and the concept of "magnetic suspension." The clear, glass cup has a built-in metallic base and comes with an electromagnetic stand. When you place the cup on the stand, it elevates the glass, so that it sits weightlessly on air. The box-shaped base isn't the most appealing thing from an aesthetic standpoint, but if you think of it as a coaster or tray for carrying your magical libations, it's bearable. Plus, the wired version of the base can be installed beneath tables or counters, so no one has to see the source of your wizardry.
Of course, this magic doesn't come cheap. The Kickstarter price for wireless base and cup is $199 and a set of two is $499. Talk about Champagne taste.
But we would happily fork over our entire Gringotts fortune to put our feet up with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and a (levitating) goblet of butterbeer in hand.
