Consider history made. For the first time, ever, a woman accepted a major political party's nomination to become president of the United States.Tens of millions of people watched Hillary Clinton's speech last night, and many were touched by the moment. But one particular demographic stood out in the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center: the little girls who will now grow up knowing that they can hold the highest office in the land."Standing here as my mother's daughter, and my daughter's mother, I'm so happy this day has come. Happy for grandmothers and little girls and everyone in between," Clinton said during her speech. "Happy for boys and men, too — because when any barrier falls in America, for anyone, it clears the way for everyone. When there are no ceilings, the sky's the limit."And these girls there and at home, well, they were listening. They now know that the glass ceiling is long gone.