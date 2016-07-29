Story from US News

These 11 Emotional Photos Give Hillary's Big Moment A Whole New Meaning

Andrea González-Ramírez
Consider history made. For the first time, ever, a woman accepted a major political party's nomination to become president of the United States.

Tens of millions of people watched Hillary Clinton's speech last night, and many were touched by the moment. But one particular demographic stood out in the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center: the little girls who will now grow up knowing that they can hold the highest office in the land.

"Standing here as my mother's daughter, and my daughter's mother, I'm so happy this day has come. Happy for grandmothers and little girls and everyone in between," Clinton said during her speech. "Happy for boys and men, too — because when any barrier falls in America, for anyone, it clears the way for everyone. When there are no ceilings, the sky's the limit."

And these girls there and at home, well, they were listening. They now know that the glass ceiling is long gone.
Advertisement

A mother and daughter watch Hillary Clinton accept the nomination for president, and make history, at the #DNC.

A photo posted by Katie Orlinsky (@katieorlinsky) on

Watching Hillary, and realizing there's nothing she can't do when she grows up. 7.29.16 #imwithher

A photo posted by mattnahay (@mnahay) on

"I'm rooting for her" - Jemima Brooks, 4.5 #imwithher #motherthemother #hillaryclinton #hillaryforpresident #wearestrongertogether

A photo posted by Mother The Mother ⚡️ (@motherthemother) on

Rania doesn't understand why a country as great as the United States has never had a woman president. #ImWithHer

A photo posted by Hillary for Florida (@hillaryforfl) on

Advertisement

More from US News