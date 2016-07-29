Tens of millions of people watched Hillary Clinton's speech last night, and many were touched by the moment. But one particular demographic stood out in the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center: the little girls who will now grow up knowing that they can hold the highest office in the land.
"Standing here as my mother's daughter, and my daughter's mother, I'm so happy this day has come. Happy for grandmothers and little girls and everyone in between," Clinton said during her speech. "Happy for boys and men, too — because when any barrier falls in America, for anyone, it clears the way for everyone. When there are no ceilings, the sky's the limit."
And these girls there and at home, well, they were listening. They now know that the glass ceiling is long gone.
My baby girl on my shoulders watching Hillary Clinton accept a historic nomination for President.#WeAreWithHer pic.twitter.com/VrzHbFSGIb— My Daughter's Army (@MyDaughtersArmy) July 29, 2016
Sisters watching the first girl president #mayaschoice #DemsInPhilly Thank you @HillaryClinton and @BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/8OFrvne3QT— Jane Fleming Kleeb (@janekleeb) July 29, 2016
Young girl waves flag watching video of @HillaryClinton video before she takes stage. @6abc #DemsInPhilly @6abc pic.twitter.com/2E8Ss3JuuL— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) July 29, 2016
❤️🙋🏼🇺🇸RT @mfishmann: I let my daughter stay up late to watch @HillaryClinton prove that girls can... #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/yYR2D8v7Xy— kelseylink (@kelseylink) July 29, 2016
Holding my 3-year-old daughter watching @HillaryClinton win #DNCinPHL nomination. Special moment. pic.twitter.com/hyNx3AzKyU— Emerson Marcus (@Emerson_Marcus) July 29, 2016
Watching with my daughter! Thank you, @HillaryClinton We join you! pic.twitter.com/lnaWQVXGFp— LakerBuffRaider (@LakerBuffRaider) July 29, 2016