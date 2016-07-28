Blake Shelton's Comments On Trump Are Truly Disappointing

The majority of Blake Shelton's new cover story in Billboard isn't very surprising. In the interview, he gushes a lot about Gwen Stefani, of course — saying things like, "Fuck, she's awesome" and "Gwen saved my life." But when the reporter pressed him on politics, the country star's response fell flat for us.
"I'm not going to have the political conversation with you about Trump, or about Hillary Clinton," he said, before, um, diving headfirst into that conversation.
"[But] I will tell you this: Whether you love him or hate him, he says what he thinks, and he has proven that you don't always have to be so afraid. A lot of people are pulling for him, no matter how much Hollywood fights it." He continued, "I see people who don't like him go and beat up people that do like him. You tell me, who's crazy here?"
Shelton added that although he plans on voting, he wishes there was another option on the ticket. Hm. Sounds an awful lot like a vote for Trump.
