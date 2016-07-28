If you missed last night's surprise in the sky, don't forget to look up tonight. While last night was just space junk flying through the earth's orbit, tonight's the real deal: It's the peak of the Delta Aquarids meteor shower.
While the shower started on July 12 and runs through August 23, tonight is the best time to get phenomenal views. According to EarthSky, you'll want to look up at the sky around 2 a.m. Yes, it's late (or early, depending on how you look at it), but it's definitely worth it.
There can be up to 15 to 20 meteors per hour and some can leave behind meteor trains, the so-called glow that's left trailing in a meteor's wake. The flashes of light are believed to come from a star near the Aquarius constellation, hence the name Delta Aquarids.
The best views of the shower will be in the Southern Hemisphere, but anyone can watch live coverage starting at 8 p.m. on Slooh.com, which also live streamed this year's rare Strawberry Moon.
Think of tonight's views as your version of astronomical pre-gaming. In early August, an even bigger meteor shower, the Perseid meteor shower, is coming to skies near you.
