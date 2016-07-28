What Gwen Stefani Did For This Fan Will Make You Tear Up

About 3 years ago when things were hard in my life I prayed to God everyday that I could get a chance to use my gift that God gave me and make a difference in some way in this world - last night this little guy was the answer to my prayers 🙏🏻 #zerotoleranceforbullies #onelove #thisiswhatthetruthfeelslike Gx

