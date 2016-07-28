What Gwen Stefani Did For This Fan Will Make You Tear Up

During a stop on her This Is What The Truth Feels Like Tour, Gwen Stefani's eye caught a particularly heartbreaking poster. Her perfect response is sure to give you all the feels.
"My son was bullied from first to fifth grade," Stefani read, holding the poster that got her attention. "He would come everyday upset, but he'd come home and listen to your music and smile."
The "Hollaback Girl" singer was speechless. "Get up here right now! Right now!" Stefani shouted, inviting the young fan onstage.
"My son was bullied from first to fifth grade," Stefani read, holding the poster that got her attention. "He would come everyday upset, but he'd come home and listen to your music and smile."
The "Hollaback Girl" singer was speechless. "Get up here right now! Right now!" Stefani shouted, inviting the young fan onstage.
About 3 years ago when things were hard in my life I prayed to God everyday that I could get a chance to use my gift that God gave me and make a difference in some way in this world - last night this little guy was the answer to my prayers 🙏🏻 #zerotoleranceforbullies #onelove #thisiswhatthetruthfeelslike Gx
Stefani shared the moment on Instagram. "About 3 years ago when things were hard in my life I prayed to God everyday that I could get a chance to use my gift that God gave me and make a difference in some way in this world," she wrote. "Last night this little guy was the answer to my prayers."
Advertisement