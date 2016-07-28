Now There's An Easy Way To Tell Ashley & Mary-Kate Olsen Apart

If you had any doubt that platinum blond is the hair color of the summer, Ashley Olsen just did her part to prove it is. The designer (and arbiter of all things cool) was spotted sporting the shade at the opening of Elizabeth and James' flagship store at The Grove in L.A.
We immediately noticed just how glowy Ashley's skin looks next to the bright hair; it's an instant complexion boost. But Mary-Kate's and Elizabeth's dark colors are gorgeous, too. Good hair definitely runs in this family.
“Blonde changes are especially fun in the summertime,” Ashley's colorist, Lorri Goddard, told StyleWatch. “Ashley has been wearing a darker shade closer to her natural hair color for a while, but was ready to go brighter and lighter. Just a beautiful blended light baby blonde — and I really wanted to showcase her naturally honey hued skin and sultry green eyes.”
Mary-Kate and Ashley have grown up right before our eyes, so we've seen them experiment with chunky highlights, boho waves, and platinum before. Now, the question is: Will MK follow in her twin's sunny footsteps? Only time will tell, but for now, we're enjoying being able to tell them apart.
