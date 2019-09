16 Things That Made Us Laugh Out Loud In Kimye’s New Interview

And then Kim responded that her favorite body part was her "upper stomach" (huh), before adding that her favorite body part of Kanye's was also his heart (answer stealer). But also, she has "always loved his legs."Apparently it has a very specific smell — like bad breath."I can analyze people's intentions. Immediately. That's just a warning. To everyone.""Here's something that's contrary to popular belief: I actually don't like thinking. I think people think I like to think a lot. And I don't. I do not like to think at all.""I think about things to put them in a place where I don't have to think about them anymore. Say if I had a child with a really bad mom, I would have to think more than if I had a child with a good mom. I'm just doing my homework early. I told my trainer today, I'm a mix of a 14-year-old high schooler and a 60-year-old guy. It can never fall into the 30s or the 40s. It has to be 100% 60 or 100% 14, no in between.""It's a lifestyle I can totally see: the future, modern Versailles, modern Versace, modern Calabasas, paparazzi, celebrity language.""I love her nude selfies. Like, I love the ones from the side, the back ones, and the front. I just love seeing her naked; I love nudity. And I love beautiful shapes. I feel like it's almost a Renaissance thing, a painting, a modern version of a painting."Laura: "Favorite Taylor Swift song?"Kanye: "For me? I don't have one."But only after Googling to "look up exactly what the definition is."A very creepy answer, which I guess is sort of like what he already does They are just "the funniest."But she replied that she's already accepted that she will never be known as being funny."I think my sense of humor is really dark and super twisted and stuff like that. It's like, 'Is this a funny joke for real? Or am I just rich?' See? That was funny."