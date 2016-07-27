You Won't Believe What Baby Severus Snape Looks Like Now

The name "Benedict Clarke" probably doesn't ring any immediate bells. He is the actor who played a young Severus Snape in the final Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, back in 2011. Clarke was 15 when he starred in those crucial flashbacks when Harry uses Dumbledore's magical Pensieve to peer into a young Professor Snape's memories.
Well, Cosmo U.K. checked up on Clarke to see what the actor is up to these days. According to his IMDb page, he hasn't had any high-profile roles since Harry Potter. But his Instagram feed is looking mighty fine.
It turns out that Clarke grew up to be, like, the love child of Harry Styles and Ryan Gosling or something. The transformation is, well, magical. Without further ado, please enjoy this glimpse at Clarke's grown-up existence.
Here he is after a sleepless night in Barcelona. (And no, it's not normal to look that cute after zero shut-eye, in case you were wondering.)
Here is Clarke cuddling up with a horse. Hay girl.
Here he is with the Washington Monument. (No comment.)
Here he is trespassing with his friend. Naughty!
Oh, and here's his application to be an Abercrombie & Fitch model (the kind that wears shirts).
Have you ever felt jealous of a backpack? Asking for a friend.
And, last but not least, look at Clarke with about 17 glasses of beer — enough for all of us to share, don't you think?
