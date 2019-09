You Won't Believe What Baby Severus Snape Looks Like Now

The name "Benedict Clarke" probably doesn't ring any immediate bells. He is the actor who played a young Severus Snape in the final Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, back in 2011. Clarke was 15 when he starred in those crucial flashbacks when Harry uses Dumbledore's magical Pensieve to peer into a young Professor Snape's memories.Well, Cosmo U.K. checked up on Clarke to see what the actor is up to these days. According to his IMDb page , he hasn't had any high-profile roles since Harry Potter. But his Instagram feed is looking mighty fine.It turns out that Clarke grew up to be, like, the love child of Harry Styles and Ryan Gosling or something. The transformation is, well, magical. Without further ado, please enjoy this glimpse at Clarke's grown-up existence.Here he is after a sleepless night in Barcelona. (And no, it's not normal to look that cute after zero shut-eye, in case you were wondering.)