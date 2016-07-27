You Won't Believe What Baby Severus Snape Looks Like Now

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.
The name "Benedict Clarke" probably doesn't ring any immediate bells. He is the actor who played a young Severus Snape in the final Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, back in 2011. Clarke was 15 when he starred in those crucial flashbacks when Harry uses Dumbledore's magical Pensieve to peer into a young Professor Snape's memories.

Well, Cosmo U.K. checked up on Clarke to see what the actor is up to these days. According to his IMDb page, he hasn't had any high-profile roles since Harry Potter. But his Instagram feed is looking mighty fine.

It turns out that Clarke grew up to be, like, the love child of Harry Styles and Ryan Gosling or something. The transformation is, well, magical. Without further ado, please enjoy this glimpse at Clarke's grown-up existence.

Here he is after a sleepless night in Barcelona. (And no, it's not normal to look that cute after zero shut-eye, in case you were wondering.)

Advertisement

8.39 a.m. i should go to bed soon #thecontinentalway

A photo posted by Ben O.D. Clarke (@bodc) on


Here is Clarke cuddling up with a horse. Hay girl.

America, it's been real. Xoxo

A photo posted by Ben O.D. Clarke (@bodc) on


Here he is with the Washington Monument. (No comment.)

Yo @barackobama I'm in town, you up for Netflix and chill later?

A photo posted by Ben O.D. Clarke (@bodc) on


Here he is trespassing with his friend. Naughty!

Lol

A photo posted by Ben O.D. Clarke (@bodc) on


Oh, and here's his application to be an Abercrombie & Fitch model (the kind that wears shirts).

107 floors above Vegas was good. A car park in Shepherds Bush is better.

A photo posted by Ben O.D. Clarke (@bodc) on


Have you ever felt jealous of a backpack? Asking for a friend.

This Is One of the More Sizeable Hangovers of my Nineteen Years

A photo posted by Ben O.D. Clarke (@bodc) on


And, last but not least, look at Clarke with about 17 glasses of beer — enough for all of us to share, don't you think?

Here I am in #Portland with all my friends!

A photo posted by Ben O.D. Clarke (@bodc) on

Advertisement

More from Pop Culture