Lorde's Uber Driver Was 0% Excited To Be Giving Her A Ride

If you were an Uber driver and a celebrity hopped in for a ride, you'd probably freak out, right? Might you be so overcome with excitement that you wouldn't even pay attention to the next person you picked up? Even if it happened to be yet another famous person? Well, that was the case with Lorde's Uber driver on Tuesday afternoon.
The singer fired off a hilarious series of tweets after a strange experience. She wrote, "uber driver currently busting a nut about the fact that there was a 'celebrity passenger' just before me." The Kiwi singer continued, "i can tell our ride, by comparison, sparkles significantly less for him." It seems her driver didn't realize what amazing luck he was having. He picked up two A-listers in a row!
Lorde didn't say who the famous passenger before her was, though. But whoever he or she was gave the driver a "dazed glow," as Lorde joked. If only this guy knew how wild his day really was.
uber driver currently busting a nut about the fact that there was a 'celebrity passenger' just before me— Lorde (@lorde) July 26, 2016
i can tell our ride, by comparison, sparkles significantly less for him— Lorde (@lorde) July 26, 2016
i can feel it from the back seat, his dazed glow. he's probably now pretending that i am not here, that they are still together, and alone— Lorde (@lorde) July 26, 2016
