Lorde's Uber Driver Was 0% Excited To Be Giving Her A Ride

The singer fired off a hilarious series of tweets after a strange experience. She wrote, "uber driver currently busting a nut about the fact that there was a 'celebrity passenger' just before me." The Kiwi singer continued, "i can tell our ride, by comparison, sparkles significantly less for him." It seems her driver didn't realize what amazing luck he was having. He picked up two A-listers in a row!



Lorde didn't say who the famous passenger before her was, though. But whoever he or she was gave the driver a "dazed glow," as Lorde joked. If only this guy knew how wild his day really was.

