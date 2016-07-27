Fans have gone to some great lengths for celebrities, from sending elaborate gifts to stalking their homes. But this one's certainly new.
At the 27th annual American Century Championship golf game in Lake Tahoe, a fan slapped Justin Timberlake. Yes, slapped him. In the face.
The singer had a pretty logical response. "Bro, why would you do that?" he asked. Then, he threw him the stink-eye and walked away with his security guards. The offender appears to be arguing with several people afterward. In the meantime, a woman from the crowd expresses a far more appropriate reaction to Timberlake's arrival: "He touched my hand!"
The bizarre interaction was all captured in a video by TMZ.
