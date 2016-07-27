Chloë Grace Moretz, More Than 100 Other Celebs Sign Anti-Trump Letter

More than 100 celebrities signed a letter uniting them in the movement to stop Donald Trump. The letter, part of MoveOn.org's "United Against Hate," formalizes a huge cohort of celebs who see a need to make a strong statement against a man they consider to be a danger to America and the world.
The letter, given exclusively to Mic, promises that the signatory celebs will "use the power of our voice and the power of our vote to defeat Donald Trump and the hateful ideology he represents."
"When dangerous and divisive leaders have come to power in the past, it has been in part because those of goodwill failed to speak out for themselves or their fellow citizens," the letter reads in part, referencing Trump's stands against pretty much anyone that isn’t straight, white, and male. "Some of us come from the groups Trump has attacked. Some of us don't. But as history has shown, it's often only a matter of time before the 'other' becomes me."
Bryan Cranston, a signatory, voiced his support when he joined a panel of 1960s-era civil rights leaders Tuesday, according to the AP. Cranston played Lyndon B. Johnson, who worked with Martin Luther King, Jr. to end segregation, on both the stage and HBO in All the Way.
Lena Dunham, who signed the letter as well, spoke out while on her own panel in advance of her speaking appearance at the the Democratic National Convention tonight. An audience member asked her if she was worried about possible negative Trump tweets.
"He's already called me a B-lister with no mojo, so what's coming next?" she said, smiling.
The letter's signatories also include: Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, Neil Patrick Harris, Olivia Wilde, Trump’s ghostwriter Tony Schwartz, Rashida Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Jill Soloway, Dita Von Teese, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, and a host of others listed here.
