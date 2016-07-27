There's stiff competition for the title of "cutest thing on the Internet." This cat petting a lamb and these stoned sloths are top contenders, to name a few. But the Instagram account for The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, Australia just might take the cake.
At the sanctuary, Chris 'Brolga' Barnes takes in orphaned kangaroos, many of whose parents have been hit by cars. The center also includes a kangaroo hospital for rescued wildlife with injuries. You can even visit to hold a joey yourself, according to the sanctuary's website.
Really, though, it just seems like a thinly veiled plot to take over the world while we're all distracted by adorable animals.
The kangaroos in the photos look surprisingly human-like.
The BBC docuseries Kangaroo Dundee follows Brolga as he rescues and raises kangaroos — and breaks the Internet, one joey at a time.
