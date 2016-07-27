Roger as a baby! Everyone keeps asking for a baby photo of our huge alpha male Roger. Here he is 10 years ago when he was 5 months old. Isn't he a cutie...he even had tiny muscles back then. ❤️ #rogerthekangaroo #kangaroo

A photo posted by Home of Kangaroo Dundee (@thekangaroosanctuary) on Jul 23, 2016 at 3:59am PDT