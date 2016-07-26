Maybe I'm overthinking all of this, and I shouldn't be so concerned about the real meaning behind career advice from 30-year-old millionaire celebrities. Because even if it's the most amazing advice ever, these sisters are coming from an entirely different world, where they don't have to worry about things like student loan debt, job security, or finding time to do laundry. They might work hard and put in long hours and truly be passionate about what they do, but there is no way they know the struggle of a normal twentysomething trying to grow professionally in hopes of one day being the boss.



And that's totally okay. I still respect the Olsens. I love the clothes they design. But next time I need a career pep talk, I'm going to seek out advice from a woman who might be more familiar with my circumstances — someone who actually struggles to balance life and work without the help of a huge salary. Thankfully, I know a few women who fit the bill. I hope you do, too.



