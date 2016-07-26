After a particularly long Narcos Netflix binge, have you ever wondered if you have what it takes to run your own drug cartel? Now there’s a chance to make your kingpin dreams come true, without the risk of prison time.
As first reported by Variety, Gaumont Television, the studio that produces Narcos for Netflix, partnered with FTX Games to create a mobile game based on the hit show. The app uses the same story line as the series, which follows Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar’s rise to notoriety.
The role-playing game allows users to take the part of a rising cartel leader in pursuit of money and power. Through a series of scenarios, players make choices to either gather respect and build loyalty, or go to war for territory and profit, all while guided by characters from the show.
“Narcos is about a lot more than violence, money, and power,” said Aaron Berndtson, FTX Games’ head of business development. “We really wanted to explore the moral ambiguity from the show, where right and wrong are subjective.”
Narcos: Cartel Wars is set to hit the App Store in September, just in time for the release of season 2 on Netflix. The game is free to download (with the option of in-app purchases, of course), and will be available on both iOS and Android.
Just like in Kim Kardashian Hollywood, everything is fair in the world of Narcos. So, will it be “Plata o Plomo”? You can check out more details about the upcoming game, here.
