A feud seems to have broken out between Demi Lovato and gossip blogger Perez Hilton on Twitter, but the reasons behind it are pretty cryptic. Here's what we understand, though.
On Monday, Lovato tweeted at Hilton, "Do something with your life," though the tweet has since been deleted, according to PopCrush. When someone saw the tweet and asked what happened, Hilton described a confusing exchanged between him and Lovato.
.@ddlovato sent me a DM on Twitter upset that I liked some tweets about @MariahCarey that she was tagged in. https://t.co/bVZEQ64258— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 25, 2016
Apparently, Hilton had favorited tweets referencing Lovato's criticism of Mariah Carey. (Carey posted a meme to Instagram last month implying that she was better than Ariana Grande, and Lovato commented, “You got it the wrong way around honey.") Then, Lovato sent Hilton a direct message telling him to stay out of it.
Hilton screenshotted the DMs and posted them to Twitter. Then, he went on a long rant calling Lovato "petty."
Here are the receipts. xoxo https://t.co/PAzYxsR3Ko pic.twitter.com/pyv3770B1q— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 25, 2016
If you're petty af and vocal about it, you're inviting criticism and the public commenting on your words and actions! xoxo— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 25, 2016
The hashtag #PerezExposedDemiParty broke out after that, though some people aren't really sure what she's being "exposed" for.
Just came to see if someone can tell me what exactly did he expose... #PerezExposedDemiParty still nothing! Back to #PerezIsTrashParty— camilizer (@LovaticGleekDR) July 25, 2016
So, basically, Demi Lovato has been feuding with Perez Hilton about his interest in a feud between her and Mariah Carey. My head hurts.
Can we all get back to what we were doing now?
