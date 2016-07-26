During a recent interview with CBBC, a reporter introduced the Finding Dory star to a silly memory game (in a hat-tip to Dory). How do you play? By answering each question with the answer to the last question. This sounds simple but turns out to be surprisingly confusing. DeGeneres was not into it. “This is a horrible game. Who came up with this?” she joked after flubbing a turn. “That’s all you have?" Watch the funny, albeit awkward, exchange below.