

What do people get wrong about high school students in politics?

"What they get wrong absolutely is that we don’t know anything. Or that we can’t learn without having experiences. It’s really twisted because you’ll get that elderly supporter who says, ‘You know, I have children your age. You don’t understand. You’re too young.’ You get that repeatedly. And it’s very annoying, and it’s frustrating."



Why is it so important that young people get engaged in politics, even if they aren’t old enough to vote yet?

"At least for me, it was to show up. To show up and show the older generations that they are coming. That we’re not waiting until we’re 45 to actually feel something about politics. It’s important because it ends up shaping how you grow up, how you age. If you fight for universal health care when you’re 15, even if you’re 45 when universal health care passes, you and your kids now have universal health care. It directly affects us when we grow up."



You gave the pledge at the convention where Hillary is going to become the nominee. You’re a Bernie Sanders supporter. How do you feel about party unity?

"I think it’s good if it’s done right. I don’t appreciate being fear-mongered into supporting [Clinton]. It doesn’t make me want to run out in the streets and say, 'Hillary 2016!' It’s really belittling and it doesn’t help the unity, this whole get in line, hurry up, Bernie’s out, get over it [line].



Will you vote for Hillary?

"I’m about 90% sure I will vote for Hillary, but I can tell you for sure that I will be holding my nose. At the end of the day, she’s still the [same] candidate who was running a couple of months ago. She fails to support the ideals I do."



Where do you want the Bernie Sanders movement to go from here?

“I want us to come back strong next election. Not necessarily with Bernie, but with a progressive candidate who can match up to the values and the authenticity Bernie presented this election. I honestly think that’s what drove the whole campaign. The authenticity, the feelings, and real emotion. I want to see that in a new candidate, and I want to see a new Democratic Party.”