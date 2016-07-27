Millennial Women Are Poised To Make A Huge Impact At The Polls — Here's How

There are an estimated 34 million millennial women eligible to vote in the presidential election this fall. And the question isn't whether they will change the course of history — it's how.
Millennials, defined by the Pew Research Center as people ages 18 to 35, are members of the biggest generation in American history, as well as one of the most educated. Refinery29 explored the issues that matter to millennial female voters this spring with our Vote Your Values poll. Now, we're on the ground at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia to discuss the impact these women will have on the 2016 race.
In partnership with The Atlantic, Refinery29 is hosting a panel entitled "Young Women Rising: America's Next Top Voter?" moderated by Alex Wagner, senior editor at The Atlantic, and Refinery29's Kaelyn Forde.
To discuss the issues that matter to young women and how politicians can best engage with them, we will be joined by actress, director, poet, and author Amber Tamblyn; Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams; Jen Mishory, executive director of the Young Invincibles; and Ayanna Pressley, Boston City Councillor-at-Large.
Tune in live on Facebook beginning at 4:45 p.m. EDT, or catch the full program here afterwards. And don't forget to check out the discussion we hosted during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 19, too.
Refinery29’s News team is on the ground covering the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention. Follow along @R29News and check out our full coverage of the 2016 race here.
