You can’t always get what you want… But John Oliver wants to make it so that musicians at least get what they need — or deserve, rather. Oliver is currently on a crusade to make politicians get permission for the music they use.
This comes after Donald Trump arrived on stage at the Republican Convention to Queen's "We Are The Champions" last week, without asking permission from the band.
“So it’s with a heavy heart that I announce, Freddie Mercury dead again at age 69,” Oliver joked.
This comes after Donald Trump arrived on stage at the Republican Convention to Queen's "We Are The Champions" last week, without asking permission from the band.
“So it’s with a heavy heart that I announce, Freddie Mercury dead again at age 69,” Oliver joked.
An unauthorised use at the Republican Convention against our wishes - Queen— Queen (@QueenWillRock) July 19, 2016
Trump then wrapped up the convention with the iconic Rolling Stones, and Oliver decided it was time to "take a stand" against politicians using music without permission.
The comedian called on some famous faces to get behind the cause, including Usher, Sheryl Crow, Michael Bolton, and Josh Groban.
The supergroup has put together a ballad for the cause called, "Don't Use Our Song," warning that it’s not available for campaign use.
"You wave and point, make your speeches while balloons fall everywhere / But we notice something's wrong, and it's gone on way too long / So we're asking you right now: Stop using our songs."
"That's licensing. You gotta call my publisher, okay?" Usher announces. Groban sings, "If I wanted to sing and not get paid, I'd be on Spotify."
"That's licensing. You gotta call my publisher, okay?" Usher announces. Groban sings, "If I wanted to sing and not get paid, I'd be on Spotify."
Advertisement