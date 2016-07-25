Jennifer Aniston Gets Emotional Talking About Her Self-Doubt

Don't you love it when Jennifer Aniston gets real?
It's only been a few weeks since the actress penned an essay for The Huffington Post denouncing the scrutiny women face over their bodies, as well as their marital and maternal status, in determining their value. Aniston opened up once more at the Giffoni Film Fest in Italy this weekend.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston was on hand to receive a lifetime achievement award at the festival designed for children and teens. The former Friends star fielded questions from young people in the audience, including a particularly poignant one that brought her to tears. One girl asked if Aniston ever woke up in the morning not knowing who she was.
“There are not enough fingers and toes in this entire room to count how many times that moment has happened to me,” Aniston replied, visibly becoming emotional. “We’re all human beings at the end of the day, whether we’re a waitress or a baker or a student or whatever we are, at the end of the day you kind of hit walls and think, I kind of can’t go any farther. Or this is too much. My heart can’t take it or the pain is too great, or am I good enough? Will I survive? And you just have to sort of somehow miraculously overcome. You just go, ‘I can’t, yes I can, yes you can.’
“And also know that your actors, your idols, your icons, whatever you call them, have all had that experience in their lives many, many times," she added. "There’s nothing that separates us from you, because we all started at the same place. We all came out of nowhere. Don’t punish yourself if you feel that. Go talk to people and seek help and always find something to inspire you.”
Aniston was reportedly seen wiping tears from her eyes as she spoke. Her Q&A session also touched on finding self-worth away from social media and selfies.
“I think we need to empower women to not just be about dresses and beauty and selfies," she shared. "We need to start having conversations and put our phones down and get out of social media, take social media breaks. That’s why we’re not seeing the right stories being told, because everyone is stuck in their phones.”
No argument here. Now, anyone else planning to get "I can’t, yes I can, yes you can" embroidered on a decorative pillow?
It's only been a few weeks since the actress penned an essay for The Huffington Post denouncing the scrutiny women face over their bodies, as well as their marital and maternal status, in determining their value. Aniston opened up once more at the Giffoni Film Fest in Italy this weekend.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston was on hand to receive a lifetime achievement award at the festival designed for children and teens. The former Friends star fielded questions from young people in the audience, including a particularly poignant one that brought her to tears. One girl asked if Aniston ever woke up in the morning not knowing who she was.
“There are not enough fingers and toes in this entire room to count how many times that moment has happened to me,” Aniston replied, visibly becoming emotional. “We’re all human beings at the end of the day, whether we’re a waitress or a baker or a student or whatever we are, at the end of the day you kind of hit walls and think, I kind of can’t go any farther. Or this is too much. My heart can’t take it or the pain is too great, or am I good enough? Will I survive? And you just have to sort of somehow miraculously overcome. You just go, ‘I can’t, yes I can, yes you can.’
“And also know that your actors, your idols, your icons, whatever you call them, have all had that experience in their lives many, many times," she added. "There’s nothing that separates us from you, because we all started at the same place. We all came out of nowhere. Don’t punish yourself if you feel that. Go talk to people and seek help and always find something to inspire you.”
Aniston was reportedly seen wiping tears from her eyes as she spoke. Her Q&A session also touched on finding self-worth away from social media and selfies.
“I think we need to empower women to not just be about dresses and beauty and selfies," she shared. "We need to start having conversations and put our phones down and get out of social media, take social media breaks. That’s why we’re not seeing the right stories being told, because everyone is stuck in their phones.”
No argument here. Now, anyone else planning to get "I can’t, yes I can, yes you can" embroidered on a decorative pillow?
Advertisement