There's a new place you can go to buy Warby Parker sunglasses: Snapchat.
As Teen Vogue reported, the eyewear brand tried something new when it sold a pair of limited-edition sunglasses through its Snapchat account.
Warby Parker teased the sale on Instagram last week, telling followers to head on over to Snapchat if they wanted to check out "something fun (and super limited-edition)."
And boy, did people listen. The brand offered a code for the $95 Haskel mirrored shades in crystal to anyone who popped over to Snapchat — and the frames quickly sold out.
According to Tech Crunch, though, Warby Parker's Snapchat sale isn't only good for the brand, it's good for other retailers, who may now see Snapchat as an untapped resource.
Warby Parker cofounder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal told Tech Crunch in an email that "Snapchat’s Lenses, Geofilters, and Stickers separate it from other social networks by making communication more creative, fun, and casual."
These tools, in Blumenthal's opinion, "translate to commerce and align with our philosophy that shopping should be fun." Not to mention, Snapchat is a good place to show off "a highly social accessory, like glasses, which everyone immediately sees on your face and invites conversation."
He added, "Offering this limited-edition pair of glasses to our Snapchat followers seems like a no-brainer as we strive to make buying glasses as enjoyable and convenient as possible."
So basically, expect to see Warby Parker do this again very soon and for other brands to follow. For now, you may want to follow Warby Parker on Snapchat, just to be prepared.
