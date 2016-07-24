There are three of us, but not a single word is spoken. The only sound we hear is a helicopter circling above the city. Munich police go on Facebook and Twitter, asking people to stay out of the streets, away from public places. They tell people not to leave their homes and to stay safe.



We can see some of the police action from our window. The police are armed, all of them wearing bulletproof vests. We still see some people on the streets, even though media reports that the perpetrators haven’t been captured. There are rumors that more gunfire has broken out throughout the city — near Isartor, among others — which is about 200 meters away from the place we’re trying to stay safe in. Right in front of my favorite movie theater, to be exact. A few minutes later, trusted media confirm that the news of more gunfire is, in fact, false.



Even though it’s way too early to say where this horror will lead to, how it will end, or what goes on in the mind of someone willing to commit murder, there is one thing I can certainly say: Yes, I am afraid of the future, but I refuse to be stripped of my right to freedom. I will not give in or, worse, accept that I have to change my life. I will enjoy Munich as much as ever, I will continue to meet my friends, and sit by the Isar and go to concerts at Zenith. I will not let the fear of terror win.