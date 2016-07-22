Cara Delevingne Low-Key Flirted With Prince Harry Via Text

Cara Delevingne is a firecracker in every sense of the word. She's always ready and willing to set things ablaze, whether it's with a cheeky new tattoo, candid social media post, or unfiltered interview, like the one she recently conducted with Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie.
The two friends reminisced on the first time they met for LOVE magazine. Robbie remembered that she was at a schmoozy event with some royals, including Prince William, when she mentioned that she would love some tequila. Delevingne overhead and then the rest is history.
Now they're both staring as creepy villains in one of the most hotly anticipated films of the summer. During the interview, the Daily Mail reports, Delevingne talked about her long-standing friendship with Prince Harry. She and Robbie decided to send him a flirty text just to see his response (as one does). In the text, Delevingne said he was often in her dreams.
Unfortunately his answer wasn't as entertaining as Leonardo DiCaprio's now epic response to Jennifer Lopez. Though, he took the flirtation in stride. He responded, "You two are obviously together. But I'm extremely glad I was in your dreams."
It was only after the exchange that Robbie realized it was THE Harry, not just some random guy with the same name. "I just thought it was a guy named Harry and thought, 'What a nice guy,'" she said.
Good sports all around.
The issue goes on stands Monday July 25.
