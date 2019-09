At the event, the hottest names in the emoji world will be present, including members of the Unicode Consortium and the founder of Emojipedia . While there, participants can attend panels and workshops, explore emoji art exhibits, join in on an emoji hackathon, watch an emoji film festival, and of course, party — with a menu of foods that also exist as emoji, naturally.One important goal of the conference is discussing emoji policy. In the past, Jennifer 8. Lee has spoken about the lack of diversity in the emoji business, especially among Unicode Consortium subcommittee members (most of whom are white and male). This is not surprising when you consider the state of diversity in the tech world as a whole.We're excited to see what conversations and changes come out of the conference this fall. If you love emoji as much as we do, you should buy your tickets online now and start planning your emoji-themed outfits