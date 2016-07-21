The pop duet you never knew you needed might be coming soon. Fans of Selena Gomez and Britney Spears are freaking out after the singers talked about working together on Twitter. The idea was born when a Selena fan account tweeted out a Snapchat video of hers, when she said, “Well babe, technically I have done a duet with Britney, called ‘Hands,’ buy it.” (Gomez is talking about the charity single that she, Spears, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, Jennifer Lopez and more collaborated on to raise money for the victims and families of the Pulse nightclub attack in Orlando.)
But Spears is interested in doing something more personal. "Technically, yes," she responded to the video on Twitter. "But when are we working on our actual duet @selenagomez???" Gomez has yet to respond. But we've got good reason to think she'd jump at the chance to sing alongside Spears. Earlier this year during a Marie Claire cover shoot, Gomez said, “My first concert was Britney Spears. First CD I ever bought as well...Baby One More Time." She added, "We were all the way up in the nosebleeds where I was living my life, it was so fun." And in 2011, Gomez was ecstatic about her new song "Whiplash" — a track co-penned by Spears that didn't make the cut for 2008's Circus. Yeah, we have a really good feeling this is totally happening.
