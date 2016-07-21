Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Just Got Its Own Border Wall

Hollywood sight-seers on the famous walk of fame were confronted with an unusual edition to Trump’s Famous Star. Someone had built a 6" tall grey concrete wall around it. Complete with "Keep out" signs and topped with razor wire. The unofficial addtion to the iconic star appeared early Tuesday afternoon, to the amusement of onlookers. #Hollywood #donaldtrump #melaniatrump #hollywoodwalkoffame #wall #trump #election #election2016 #rnc #gop #gopconvention #rnc2016 #nevertrump #cleveland #tedcruz #hillaryclinton #hillary #berniesanders #feelthebern

