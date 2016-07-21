Story from Pop Culture

Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Just Got Its Own Border Wall

Shannon Carlin
While Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was trying to build bridges with his party in Cleveland, out in Los Angeles, someone else built a wall around his Walk Of Fame star.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the mini-wall was the work of L.A. street artist Plastic Jesus. The artist was making a statement about Trump's plan to build a wall on the Mexico border.

On Instagram, Plastic Jesus posted a photo of the star and its new concrete wall, which is six inches high and features barbed wire and “Keep Out” signs.

"The unofficial addition to the iconic star appeared early Tuesday afternoon," the caption read, "to the amusement of onlookers."

Advertisement
The wall showed up the same day that Trump officially became the presidential nominee of the Republican party.

Plastic Jesus previously designed "No Trump Anytime" signs that he urged his Instagram followers to print out and post anywhere. "Maybe make some to stick of Cleveland this week!" he wrote. "Spread the love!"

The British-born street artist is best known as the guy behind the “No Kardashian Parking Anytime” signs that were posted around L.A. last year.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture