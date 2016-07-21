Here's The Democratic Response To That Paul Ryan Intern Selfie

Paul Ryan made major headlines when he posted a selfie that highlighted the whiteness of his intern class and bore an uncanny resemblance to a certain New Year's Eve party at the Overlook Hotel.
It was only a matter of time before a Democratic politician would follow suit. So Rep E.B. Johnson’s intern Audra Jackson delivered the response. Let’s see if you can spot the differences in the two photos.
It was only a matter of time before a Democratic politician would follow suit. So Rep E.B. Johnson’s intern Audra Jackson delivered the response. Let’s see if you can spot the differences in the two photos.
My intern Audra Jackson led Democratic Interns in their own selfie 2day showing #DemInternDiversity #DemInternSelfie pic.twitter.com/83UcIOKS5s— US Rep E.B.Johnson (@RepEBJ) July 19, 2016
We can’t tell any difference at all. Oh, besides the fact that there are actual Black and brown people in the Democratic selfie. You know, like in America?
Democratic Reps. Xavier Becerra and Barbara Lee posted their own mini-versions of these selfies this week, again highlighting the diversity of the real America. Could any Republican politician do the same?
Advertisement