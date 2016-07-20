Miley Cyrus Releases First New Music In Nearly A Year

Miley Cyrus has seemingly transitioned away from her wilder days, for good and bad. She’s no longer out partying, she’s no longer grinding on Robin Thicke, but it’s been nearly a year since she’s released new music.
Now she’s back, kind of, featuring on a new track with Zoë Kravitz’s band Lolawolf. “Teardrop” was released via British music journalist Zane Lowe’s World Record feature on Apple Music and is as trippy as we’ve come to expect from Cyrus. The song features heavy vocal echo and creates a dreamlike state not unlike driving back from a party at 2 a.m. This won't be the party song of the summer, but it will be something you can listen to while you float in the pool. And often that's more or less all we want out of life.
Cyrus and Lolawolf have collaborated in the past, with Cyrus featuring in the video for “Bitch.” Lolawolf, which features Kravitz and Jimmy Giannopolous, also joined Cyrus during the Australian leg of her Bangerz tour.
Cyrus teased the iTunes release on her Instagram, but you can listen to an Apple Music stream below.
