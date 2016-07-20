Watch Rihanna's Moving Tribute To Nice

Rihanna cancelled her concert in Nice following the attack last week. But she clearly hasn’t forgotten, dedicating her performance of “Diamonds” to the victims. The Parc Olympique Lyonnais stage in Lyon was lit in the French Tricolore as she stood in front of thousands of adoring fans.
"Tonight is the night I wish I could have experienced with my fans in Nice," she said before performing the song. "This next song I want to dedicate to the people of Nice. To the people who've suffered, to the people who've been traumatized and their families. I need you to help me light this building up."
The crowd obliged, waving cell phones to fill the stadium with individual points of light. Some in the crowd began singing “La Marseillaise,” the French national anthem, according to People.
Rihanna posted an image thanking the crowd to her Instagram, but the real treat is the video of her performance. Watch it below.
"Tonight is the night I wish I could have experienced with my fans in Nice," she said before performing the song. "This next song I want to dedicate to the people of Nice. To the people who've suffered, to the people who've been traumatized and their families. I need you to help me light this building up."
The crowd obliged, waving cell phones to fill the stadium with individual points of light. Some in the crowd began singing “La Marseillaise,” the French national anthem, according to People.
Rihanna posted an image thanking the crowd to her Instagram, but the real treat is the video of her performance. Watch it below.
Advertisement