Rihanna Is Safe, Cancels Show In Response To Nice Attack

Rihanna has canceled her show scheduled for tonight in Nice, France, in response to yesterday's deadly events. According to the latest reports, the Bastille Day attack has claimed 84 lives.
"Due to the tragic events in #Nice, my concert scheduled for tomorrow July 15 at Allianz Stadium will not be going ahead as planned," the singer shared on Instagram. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."
She also posted an illustrated heart symbolizing the French flag.
The pop star was in Nice for her Anti World Tour when the attack began, but was declared safe by her representative to Billboard. The Nice Jazz Festival, which was slated to begin Saturday, has also been canceled.
Meanwhile, a producer for the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel being filmed in the south of France has confirmed that the cast and crew are also safe.
"Production has confirmed that everyone working on location in the south of France is okay," Dana Brunetti posted on Facebook. "Everyone has been accounted for and is safe and sound. Thanks for everyone's messages and concerns. Another sad day for France and the world."
