Rihanna Is Safe, Cancels Show In Response To Nice Attack

The pop star was in Nice for her Anti World Tour when the attack began, but was declared safe by her representative to Billboard . The Nice Jazz Festival, which was slated to begin Saturday, has also been canceled.Meanwhile, a producer for the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel being filmed in the south of France has confirmed that the cast and crew are also safe."Production has confirmed that everyone working on location in the south of France is okay," Dana Brunetti posted on Facebook . "Everyone has been accounted for and is safe and sound. Thanks for everyone's messages and concerns. Another sad day for France and the world."